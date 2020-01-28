You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Planet Fitness in Hyannis to Hold Opening Celebration

New Planet Fitness in Hyannis to Hold Opening Celebration

January 28, 2020

Equipment inside the new Planet Fitness location in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Planet Fitness will hold a grand opening celebration Tuesday in honor of their new Hyannis location.

The new club, which is now open at the Cape Cod Mall next to Target, is approximately 20,000 square feet and offers features and amenities such as:

  • 80 state of the art pieces of cardio equipment
  • Expansive strength and free weights equipment
  • Free fitness training
  • Stretching and abs area
  • Twenty 65 inch LED TV’s with wireless connections to all cardio equipment
  • Free WiFi
  • Upscale tile and granite locker rooms with private changing areas, day lockers, and showers
  • Black Card Spa for Black Card members, which includes salon grade tanning booths and beds, Hydro-Massage loungers and massage chairs

Each club also features the brand’s “Lunk Alarm,” which is a purple and yellow siren on the wall used to gently remind people that grunting, dropping weights, or judging others is not permitted.

“Whether you’re new to a gym as we kick off 2020, or you’re an existing gym member looking to try a new facility, we encourage you to come check out the Hyannis club to meet our staff and see what the Judgement Free Zone is all about,” said Planet Fitness franchisee Brian Kablik.

The grand opening celebration is set to take place at the Planet Fitness in Hyannis, located at 769 Iyannough Road from 5 to 7 p.m.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 