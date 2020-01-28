New Planet Fitness in Hyannis to Hold Opening Celebration

HYANNIS – Planet Fitness will hold a grand opening celebration Tuesday in honor of their new Hyannis location.

The new club, which is now open at the Cape Cod Mall next to Target, is approximately 20,000 square feet and offers features and amenities such as:

80 state of the art pieces of cardio equipment

Expansive strength and free weights equipment

Free fitness training

Stretching and abs area

Twenty 65 inch LED TV’s with wireless connections to all cardio equipment

Free WiFi

Upscale tile and granite locker rooms with private changing areas, day lockers, and showers

Black Card Spa for Black Card members, which includes salon grade tanning booths and beds, Hydro-Massage loungers and massage chairs

Each club also features the brand’s “Lunk Alarm,” which is a purple and yellow siren on the wall used to gently remind people that grunting, dropping weights, or judging others is not permitted.

“Whether you’re new to a gym as we kick off 2020, or you’re an existing gym member looking to try a new facility, we encourage you to come check out the Hyannis club to meet our staff and see what the Judgement Free Zone is all about,” said Planet Fitness franchisee Brian Kablik.

The grand opening celebration is set to take place at the Planet Fitness in Hyannis, located at 769 Iyannough Road from 5 to 7 p.m.