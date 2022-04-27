You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Poll: Older People Fret Less About Aging in Place

April 27, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – The older you are, the less you fret about aging in place.

That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which found that people 65 or older feel much better prepared to age in their own homes than those 50-64.

Among those 65 or older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible. But among those 50-64, it’s noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10.

The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.

By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press

