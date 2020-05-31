You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy Regional High School Names New Principal

May 31, 2020

Courtesy of the Monomoy Regional School District

HARWICH – Jennifer Police has been named as the next principal of Monomoy Regional High School by the regional school district.

After serving as the school’s assistant principal for two years, Police was unanimously chosen for the position by a hiring committee made up of students, administrators, teachers, staff, and parents.

Police was ultimately chosen out of an initial field of 12 applicants.

Police has also served as the high school’s guidance director in the past.

Her tenure as the principal of the high school starts on July 1.

