New Provincetown Location Announced for Shark Conservancy

PROVINCETOWN – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will soon be opening a new facility in Provincetown.

It will be located on MacMillan Wharf, with shark ecotourism tours operating at the new location.

Conservancy officials hope to share their research and knowledge with more individuals.

The location will feature interactive exhibits and videos designed to educate visitors on the sharks studied and the scientific work being done.

“People can learn more about the research that’s taking place off the coast with [the] interactive exhibits that we’ll have, also about shark conservation and information on how to be a good ocean steward,” said Cynthia Wigren, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in a recent interview.

The new facility will also feature a shop for visitors.

The center in Provincetown is being opened in addition to their previous facility in Chatham on Orleans Road which they have operated for many years.