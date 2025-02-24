You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Rules Impacting Sandwich Short-Term Rental Owners

February 24, 2025

Town Neck Beach in Sandwich.

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich says new procedures are being implemented for short-term rentals.

The town says the changes being made are in accordance with the Massachusetts State Building Code. They include mandatory online registration and property inspections.

Short-term rental owners are being directed to monitor the Sandwich Building Department webpage for updates. 

The town defines short-term rentals as:

“Owner-occupied, tenant-occupied or non-owner-occupied property including, but not limited to, an apartment, house, cottage, condominium or a furnished accomodation that is not a hotel, motel, boarding or lodging house, or guesthouse, inn or bed-and-breakfast establishment, where at least one room or unit is rented to an occupant or occupants for one-to-thirty consecutive days at a time, and all accommodations are reserved in advance.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

