HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority is about to gain one of its new vessels.

The M/V Barnstable departed from its berth in Mobile, Alabama on Halloween night to start an eight-day voyage to the Steamship maintenance facility in Fairhaven.

The Barnstable is a former ocean supply vessel that was converted. Two others, the Aquinnah and the Monomoy, are set to join the fleet in the near future.