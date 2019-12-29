New Study Aims to Analyze Relationship Between Humans and Seals

HYANNIS–A new study will look to discover how the views of different people can carry over into regulations regarding the protection of seals in the area.

The study, led by Jennifer Jackman of Salem State University in association with the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance, will investigate how different people–including tourists and fishermen–value different aspects of the Cape Cod ecosystem. Seals, specifically, may help bring tourists to the area, but they have also been known to take portions of local fishermen’s catch.

The study is funded by the Woods Hole Sea Grant. Also joining in the study are organizations such as the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies.

For more information, click here.