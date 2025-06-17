New traffic light and possible exit, changes coming to Upper Cape Tech after police traffic incident

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – State and local leaders met yesterday at the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School to address immediate traffic changes after a Bourne police officer was struck by a vehicle in the area recently.

Those in attendance included local residents as well as State Representatives Steven Xiarhos and Dave Vieira, the Bourne select board represented by Peter Meier, the Canal Region Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Marie Oliva, and Upper Cape Tech School Committee.

A temporary traffic light will be installed by mid-July, and a designated school safety zone will be instituted. The community will also review speed limits during school hours as well as signage.

Long-term, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will examine the possibility of adding a new entrance and exit behind the school connecting to MacArthur Boulevard.

“This is about protecting our students, our educators, and everyone in our community who travels through this area,” said Rep. Xiarhos in a statement.

“Thanks to the commitment of MassDOT, local leaders, and engaged citizens, we are taking real steps forward—both in the immediate term and for the future.”

The area on Sandwich Road has a history of accidents, including the death of a 23-year-old in a 2020 traffic crash.