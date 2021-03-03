New Traffic Signals To Be Unveiled in Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – The intersection of Attucks Lane and Wilkens Lane in the Town of Barnstable will be getting new traffic signals this week.

For the first couple of weeks after their unveiling, the traffic signals will be flashing yellow or flashing red, depending on the direction in which they’re facing.

After the first two weeks have elapsed, the new traffic signals will be set to the standard setting of solid red, yellow, or green lights.

According to the Massachusetts Driver’s Manual, a flashing yellow light is a warning to proceed with caution.

A flashing red light is to be treated as a STOP sign, requiring the vehicle to come to a complete stop before proceeding.

The lights going east and west on Attucks Lane will be flashing yellow, and those going north and south on Wilkens Lane will be flashing red.

The lights are set to go into use from March 3 onward.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter