New Year Brings Minimum Wage Increase

HYANNIS – The minimum wage is Massachusetts has now been increased to $14.25 per hour.

The change went into effect starting on January 1, and will continue to increase each year until it hits $15.00 in 2023.

The law was first enacted in June of 2018, and since that point there have been several increases to the minimum wage.

The law also provides protections for tipped employees.

Tipped employees must receive $14.25 per hour at least, with a starting wage of $6.15.

If tips cannot bring the starting wage up to $14.25, employers must pay their employees the difference.

The attorney general’s office has made a wage and hour poster available that employers must display in the workplace which states minimum wage and other workers’ rights.

The poster must be displayed both in English and any other language that 5% or more of the staff speaks in. Seven languages are available on the attorney general’s website.