Everett Mayor Helps Out in Unique Cape Cod Wedding

MASHPEE – A luncheon was held Tuesday to celebrate Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s contributions to a recent wedding held under unique circumstances on Cape Cod.

Matthew and Naomi Kalliath, two doctors who recently moved to Cape Cod for new jobs, had their original wedding plans scrapped due to COVID-19.

In turn, they planned a sunset ceremony in West Yarmouth this past Saturday.

As Naomi was in her wedding dress, the reverend set to conduct the ceremony had to cancel at the last minute.

The mother of the bride then searched the local beach looking for someone to officiate the ceremony, when DeMaria stepped up to help while on his vacation.

“I was just happy to be a part of it,” DeMaria explained, “and I just want to wish them a lifetime of happiness.”

DeMaria actually had to contact Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito for special permission to conduct the wedding. The green light was given, and Baker even congratulated the couple over the phone later.

“For us, we were just taking photos. We didn’t understand what was going on in the background,” Matthew Kalliath said.

“It really means a lot that they took time out of their Saturday afternoon to make this official for us.”

Matthew and Naomi thanked DeMaria with a gift at the luncheon. Going forward, the newlyweds and DeMaria both see themselves staying in touch with one another.