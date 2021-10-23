You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ninth Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported

October 23, 2021

Massachusetts Department of Public Health

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has reported the ninth human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the state this year.

The case involved a male in his 60s exposed in Middlesex County.

Twenty-seven communities in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk remain at high risk levels while 71 remain at moderate risk for the mostly mosquito-borne virus.  

Cape Cod communities remain at low risk.

“While the risk from WNV is declining at this time of year, some risk will continue until there has been a hard frost,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke in a statement.

“People should continue to take steps to prevent mosquito bites anytime they are outdoors.”

2020 saw a total of 11 cases of WNV infections.

Symptoms of WNV include fever and flu-like illness, and may be more severe in those over the age of 50.

