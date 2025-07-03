No Fourth of July water fight on Nantucket this year because of drought

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

NANTUCKET – An annual tradition on Nantucket won’t happen due to drought conditions.

The Town of Nantucket regretfully informed the community that this year’s Fourth of July water fight has been canceled because of the state’s designation of a Level 1 Drought.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution prioritizing the health and well-being of all island residents and visitors, and reflects a shared responsibility to conserve water during a drought.

Officials say there won’t be any hoses available for refilling, so water guns and containers should stay home.

According to the Nantucket Historical Association, the annual event on Main Street started in 1981, when H. Flint Ranney challenged Fire Chief Bruce Watts to a water duel, with both sides using antique equipment. Ranney used a former Nantucket Fire ladder truck from 1927.

The town says this is not the first time for this decision, but there are plenty of other exciting activities planned throughout the day.