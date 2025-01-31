You are here: Home / NewsCenter / No Obvious Injuries Detected On Whale That Washed Up On Cuttyhunk

No Obvious Injuries Detected On Whale That Washed Up On Cuttyhunk

January 31, 2025

Photo credit: IFAW

GOSNOLD – The International Fund for Animal Welfare has provided new details about the sperm whale that washed ashore on Cuttyhunk Island.

IFAW says it was a 32-foot-long female, estimated to weigh 11 tons, which was initially examined on Sunday. A larger team of six people looked at the carcass on Monday.

The exam was limited due to high winds, a narrow high tide window, and a difficult stranding location.

IFAW says there were no obvious external wounds present. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

 

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


