No Obvious Injuries Detected On Whale That Washed Up On Cuttyhunk

GOSNOLD – The International Fund for Animal Welfare has provided new details about the sperm whale that washed ashore on Cuttyhunk Island.

IFAW says it was a 32-foot-long female, estimated to weigh 11 tons, which was initially examined on Sunday. A larger team of six people looked at the carcass on Monday.

The exam was limited due to high winds, a narrow high tide window, and a difficult stranding location.



IFAW says there were no obvious external wounds present.