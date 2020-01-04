No Place for Hate Falmouth Hosting MLK Day Breakfast

FALMOUTH – No Place for Hate Falmouth (NPFH) will be hosting its 13th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast, to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

The NPFH is an organization dedicated to promoting respect for all people and combatting bias based on race, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and religion.

This year, Donique R. McIntosh, advocate for social justice with a doctorate in social just education, will be a guest speaker and will be giving a presentation titled “A Restless Determination”.

There will also be live music as well as a full breakfast.

The breakfast will be held January 20, from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the Sea Crest Hotel in North Falmouth. Doors will be open at 9.

Admission is $22 for adults and $12 for students.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $25 and $15, though the NPFH warns space is limited.

No Place for Hate – Falmouth asks that guests contact them if they require financial assistance to attend.