NOAA Seeking Comments on Stellwagen Bank Plan

BUZZARDS BAY – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries has released its 2020 Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary Condition Report.

The report summarizes current trends and conditions, efforts made to utilize resources, and more.

Public comments are the first step towards reviewing and revising the management plan for the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Members of the public are invited to attend a meeting hosted by NOAA at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on March 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Comments from the public will be accepted through April 10, and can also be submitted by mail or by going online.

