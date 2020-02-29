You are here: Home / NewsCenter / NOAA Seeking Comments on Stellwagen Bank Plan

NOAA Seeking Comments on Stellwagen Bank Plan

February 29, 2020

BUZZARDS BAY – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries has released its 2020 Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary Condition Report.

The report summarizes current trends and conditions, efforts made to utilize resources, and more.

Public comments are the first step towards reviewing and revising the management plan for the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Members of the public are invited to attend a meeting hosted by NOAA at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on March 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Comments from the public will be accepted through April 10, and can also be submitted by mail or by going online.

For more information, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 