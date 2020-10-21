NOAA: Upcoming Months Will Likely Be Warmer Than Usual

HYANNIS – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has projected that New England will likely see above normal temperatures over the next few months.

Seasonal forecaster Dan Collins explained that these projections follow a temperature trend in recent years.

“That’s largely why there’s an expectation going forward in the first several months of the upcoming season that above normal is more likely,” Collins said.

Collins mentioned that the precipitation outlook for the region is less clear; New England could see more precipitation this winter just as easily as it could see less or equal precipitation.

With a likely above average temperature looming, though, Collins said that the precipitation could end up being more wet than white.

“There’s still a possibility, I would say, that you could get certainly cooler periods within the upcoming season,” Collins continued, “and you could get snow, of course, in New England.”

The developing La Nina in the western part of the nation could also potentially create more precipitation in New England, Collins said.