Nobska Lighthouse Construction Paused for Month for Coast Guard Inspection

FALMOUTH-Construction at the Nobska Lighthouse is being temporarily paused for the month of April to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to complete a project, according to Friends of Nobska Light.

The Coast Guard will be completing a remediation of the soil. This process could be impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but work on the construction at the site will resume once the remediation is done.

Construction work at the lighthouse during the coronavirus pandemic was ongoing under a safety plan, which restricted access to limited personnel.