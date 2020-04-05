You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nobska Lighthouse Construction Paused for Month for Coast Guard Inspection

Nobska Lighthouse Construction Paused for Month for Coast Guard Inspection

April 5, 2020

FALMOUTH-Construction at the Nobska Lighthouse is being temporarily paused for the month of April to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to complete a project, according to Friends of Nobska Light.

The Coast Guard will be completing a remediation of the soil. This process could be impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but work on the construction at the site will resume once the remediation is done.

Construction work at the lighthouse during the coronavirus pandemic was ongoing under a safety plan, which restricted access to limited personnel.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 