Nobska Lighthouse deed transfer has been completed

WOODS HOLE – The Friends of Nobska Light is pleased to announce that they are now the official owners of Nobska Lighthouse Station in Woods Hole.

A deed was received from the U.S. Coast Guard on July 21st.

The group says it demonstrated that it fulfilled all of the requirements established by the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act.

Friends of Nobska Light said in a press release, “This important event marks a new chapter for the site and ensures the continued historical preservation of the iconic Falmouth landmark.”

Nobska was one of multiple lighthouses nationwide that were offered for free by the federal government in 2023.

The Friends of Nobska Light was established in 2015 with the mission to save, restore and preserve the station. They renovated the property and made it ADA compliant while operating under a license granted by the Town of Falmouth, while the Coast Guard still owned the property.

Now with the deed in hand, Friends says, “we are committed to fulfill the balance of our mission which is to create an enhanced visitor experience complete with a maritime museum. We are committed to having Nobska be a viable, engaging, educational visitor experience for this generation and for the future.”

A formal private ceremony was scheduled for Monday, September 15th at the lighthouse, with confirmed attendance of Congressman Bill Keating, state Senator Dylan Fernandes, and state Representatives Thomas Moakley and David Vierra, as well as Falmouth Town Manager Michael Renshaw.