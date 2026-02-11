Nomination period opens for the Mercy Otis Warren “Cape Cod Woman of the Year” award

BARNSTABLE – The nomination period is now open for the Mercy Otis Warren “Cape Cod Woman of the Year” award, now in its twenty-fifth year of recognizing women making outstanding contributions to Cape life.

Nominations can be made for contributions in business, education, civic engagement and volunteerism, and the arts, exemplifying the spirit of the award’s namesake, a symbol of national spirit and public service.

Last year’s winner was Yarmouth Port’s Patti Lloyd, awarded in recognition of her work in promoting the Cape’s hospitality industry and her extensive volunteer work for groups such as CARE for the Cape & Islands and the St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

This year’s nomination period will last until 11:59 pm on Monday, April 20, 2026, and should be presented on one typewritten, single-spaced page of up to 500 words describing the candidate and their unique merits.

Submissions can be uploaded electronically by clicking here.