You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nominations Open for CARE for the Cape & Islands Stewardship Awards

Nominations Open for CARE for the Cape & Islands Stewardship Awards

September 22, 2021

YARMOUTH – Nominations for the CARE for the Cape & Islands 2021 Stewardship Awards are being accepting until October 1.

Categories open for nomination include the Business/Organization Stewardship Award and Youth Stewardship Award, which will both be presented during the CARE About a Clean Cape & Islands Summit on November 4.

According to CARE, The Business/Organization award recognizes an organization’s commitment to protecting the natural beauty of Cape Cod and the Islands.

Applicants must have day-to-day practices that fit CARE”s mission to preserve or enhance the region’s environment, culture or history. 

The Youth Award goes to a youth group or individual younger than 18 who has shown the same commitment to preserving the Cape and Islands region. 

“The Cape and Islands are fortunate to have so many individuals and organizations doing amazing things to take care of this special place. This is an opportunity to celebrate those who go above and beyond, on a regular basis,” said CARE’s Director Jill Talladay in a statement. 

More information on the award, as well as previous recipients, can be found on CARE’s website here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 