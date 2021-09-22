Nominations Open for CARE for the Cape & Islands Stewardship Awards

YARMOUTH – Nominations for the CARE for the Cape & Islands 2021 Stewardship Awards are being accepting until October 1.

Categories open for nomination include the Business/Organization Stewardship Award and Youth Stewardship Award, which will both be presented during the CARE About a Clean Cape & Islands Summit on November 4.

According to CARE, The Business/Organization award recognizes an organization’s commitment to protecting the natural beauty of Cape Cod and the Islands.

Applicants must have day-to-day practices that fit CARE”s mission to preserve or enhance the region’s environment, culture or history.

The Youth Award goes to a youth group or individual younger than 18 who has shown the same commitment to preserving the Cape and Islands region.

“The Cape and Islands are fortunate to have so many individuals and organizations doing amazing things to take care of this special place. This is an opportunity to celebrate those who go above and beyond, on a regular basis,” said CARE’s Director Jill Talladay in a statement.

More information on the award, as well as previous recipients, can be found on CARE’s website here.