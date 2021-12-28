Eastern Bank Provides Funding to Help Local Homeless

HYANNIS – Local non-profit Champ Homes recently announced that they will receive grant funding from the Eastern Bank Foundation to aid the efforts of their Transitional Housing Assistance Program.

The program aims to help Cape residents experiencing homelessness and those near homelessness achieve independence and financial stability by providing transitional housing and addressing concerns such as food, clothing, addressing and mail services, and hot showers.

Participants, who are often dealing with mental or physical disabilities and substance abuse, also receive access to education and healthcare, as well as tools to help them find employment, apply for housing and become self-sufficient.

Over 70% of individuals who took part in the program during 2021 have successfully transitioned into long term housing.

The Champ Homes Transitional Housing Assistance Program has helped over 3,000 individuals since the organization opened its doors over thirty years ago.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter