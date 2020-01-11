North Falmouth Elementary Announced an Artist-in-Residence Program Which Will Join Literacy and Arts Together

FALMOUTH – North Falmouth Elementary has announced an Artist-in-Residence Program which will join literacy and arts together.

The School will be joined by Boston artist, Caleb Neeon to create an entry-way mural at the school next month.

The idea came from the book “McElligot’s Pool” by Dr. Seuss in which a boy, Marco, imagines all kinds of sea creatures living in a small pool of water.

All students will read the book as part of the school’s “One Book, One Community” project.

Each teacher in the school also received a copy of the book for their classroom library.

Neeon will be an artist-in-residence at North Falmouth during the week of February 3rd.

Students will be creating drawings with Neeon that will be incorporated into the final mural.

Students will also create 3D projects in art class that are inspired by the artist’s mural and WHOI scientist presentations.