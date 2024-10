BOURNE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is notifying residents, visitors, and commuters that inspection and maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge tomorrow, October 15, 2024, from 9 am to 2 pm.

During this time, northbound traffic heading off Cape will be restricted to one lane, while southbound traffic will remain unimpeded in both lanes.

The Corps has also announced that no wide loads will be permitted during this time.