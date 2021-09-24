Nuclear Decommissioning Meeting to Update Pilgrim Progress

PLYMOUTH – The Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will hold a meeting on Monday, September 27 to provide an update on the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

Holtec International, the owner of the Plymouth plant and the organization in charge of decommissioning it since 2019, advised that the project was on track as of the previous NDCAP meeting in July.

They added that work has been done safely, and that they are in contact with local and state stakeholders.

Speakers at the upcoming meeting include Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D), who has previously emphasized the importance of citizen oversight during the process.

The meeting will begin at roughly 8:30 p.m. at Plymouth Town Hall. Virtual access via Zoom will also be provided. More information can be found by clicking here.