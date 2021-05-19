Nurses to Hold Pickets Outside Cape Cod’s Two Hospitals

HYANNIS – Nurses with the Massachusetts Nurses Association at Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospital will be holding pickets this week to advocate for contract changes with Cape Cod Healthcare.

Speakers at the gathering will include nurses, community supporters, and elected officials.

They plan to remain socially distanced and wear masks throughout the picketing.

The contract changes that the nurses are seeking include details that supporters say would improve staffing and increase safety for patients and nurses at the hospitals.

Including a charge nurse without an assignment is one of the proposed changes that proponents argue would help nurses to better coordinate and assess staff needs and would allow them to assist less experienced nurses.

Pay increases and improved working conditions are other factors the nurses wish to discuss with Cape Cod Healthcare.

Cape Cod Hospital is said to have made a profit margin of 4.7% in fiscal year 2020, and Falmouth Hospital reached a 6.1% margin.

The picket holding will be taking place on Wednesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 26.