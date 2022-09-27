You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Oak Bluffs Elementary Receives New Solar Project

Oak Bluffs Elementary Receives New Solar Project

September 27, 2022

OAK BLUFFS – A new solar project has been installed at Oak Bluffs Elementary School.

Planners for the project say it will provide more than 265,000 kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy to the school each year through 600 panels.

Calculations through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show that those figures would translate to the equivalent of removing just over 800 gas-powered cars off of the roads over the course of two decades.

The battery-stored project was developed by the Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative alongside Greenskies Clean Focus.

More information can be found by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 