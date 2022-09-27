Oak Bluffs Elementary Receives New Solar Project

OAK BLUFFS – A new solar project has been installed at Oak Bluffs Elementary School.

Planners for the project say it will provide more than 265,000 kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy to the school each year through 600 panels.

Calculations through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show that those figures would translate to the equivalent of removing just over 800 gas-powered cars off of the roads over the course of two decades.

The battery-stored project was developed by the Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative alongside Greenskies Clean Focus.

More information can be found by clicking here.