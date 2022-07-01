You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Officials Ask Residents Be Mindful of Others During Independence Day Weekend

July 1, 2022

HYANNIS – Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Barnstable officials are reminding residents and visitors that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts and can have adverse effects for many, including members of the military community. 

Town officials said that war veterans who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder can be negatively affected by the flashes and sounds of fireworks. 

Additionally, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said that the Fourth of July can be a stressful time for pets amid fireworks, with shelters across the region reporting increases in animals who ran away from home. 

ARL spokesperson Mike DeFina outlined some ways that pet owners can help keep their animals calm.

“It’s always best to keep your dogs in a comfortable, temperature controlled room and make sure you have maybe a favorite treat, favorite toy, or food puzzle. Something to keep them occupied,” said DeFina.

DeFina said that a TV, radio or a white noise machine can help drown out the sound of fireworks and help keep pets relaxed.

