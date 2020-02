BARNSTABLE – Town officials in Barnstable are reminding residents and visitors to follow marine mammal protocols when visiting Sandy Neck beach during the winter months.

Beachgoers are asked to stay at least 150 feet away from seals and seal pups and to make sure all dogs are leashed.

The location of seals should also be reported to the Gatehouse by calling 508-362-8300.

The guidelines ensure that seal pups can rest and that there will be no danger to humans, pets or seals.