Officials Urge Preparedness for Winter Driving Conditions

HYANNIS – Winter conditions are fast approaching, and officials are urging citizens to prepare accordingly to ensure safety on roadways.

According to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, more than $1 billion in insured losses were recorded in 2021 amid hazardous winter conditions.

The APCIA recommends tips such as slowing down, keeping extra distance from drivers, and winterizing vehicles. Other recommendations include preparing an emergency travel kit with all the necessities to weather the cold while stranded.

These kits can feature things like jumper cables, bottled water, and blankets.

The United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration reports that more than 70% of American roads are in locations that receive more than five inches of snowfall a year.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center