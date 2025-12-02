Officials urge scam-awareness amid Giving Tuesday

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – With Giving Tuesday today and the upcoming holiday season, state officials are advising people to be cautious and do some research before opening their wallets.

The Attorney General’s office says generosity is important, but scams do increase this time of year.

They urge residents to ask questions about where their financial donation goes, don’t pay with cash or debit cards, and don’t feel time pressure. A record of the transaction will be created when paid with a credit card, and the payment may be potentially stopped later.

She adds that many charities raise funds using professional solicitors, and consumers should be aware whether the full amount of their dollar is going to the charity’s stated goals.

More tips on navigating donations can be found in the Attorney General’s “Giving Wisely Advisory” here.

The state’s “Donating Dos and Dont’s” can be found here.

Under Massachusetts law, public charities operating within the state must register and file annual reports with the AGO’s Non-Profit Organizations/Public Charities Division. These filings are available to the public online.