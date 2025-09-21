Oil spill response exercise to take place in Marstons Mills on Tuesday

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MARSTONS MILLS – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is sponsoring a full-scale interagency oil response training exercise on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, in an effort to develop and demonstrate the region’s ability to respond to potential oil-spill scenarios within 24-48 hours.

Through its Marine Oil Spill Prevention and Response Act, the state has placed oil spill response trailers in coastal communities like Barnstable as part of its environmental defense strategy, which the exercise will put to the test.

The groups taking part alongside the MassDEP include the Barnstable Harbormaster, the Cotuit and West Barnstable Fire Districts, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The exercise will include a classroom session and equipment training, and on-water drills at Prince Cove Marina, which will remain open to the public, from noon to 3 pm.

An oil spill surrogate of peat moss will be used to replicate real-life conditions.