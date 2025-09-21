You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Oil spill response exercise to take place in Marstons Mills on Tuesday

Oil spill response exercise to take place in Marstons Mills on Tuesday

September 21, 2025

Massachusetts DEP logo

MARSTONS MILLS – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is sponsoring a full-scale interagency oil response training exercise on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, in an effort to develop and demonstrate the region’s ability to respond to potential oil-spill scenarios within 24-48 hours. 

Through its Marine Oil Spill Prevention and Response Act, the state has placed oil spill response trailers in coastal communities like Barnstable as part of its environmental defense strategy, which the exercise will put to the test. 

The groups taking part alongside the MassDEP include the Barnstable Harbormaster, the Cotuit and West Barnstable Fire Districts, and the U.S. Coast Guard. 

The exercise will include a classroom session and equipment training, and on-water drills at Prince Cove Marina, which will remain open to the public, from noon to 3 pm.  

An oil spill surrogate of peat moss will be used to replicate real-life conditions. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 