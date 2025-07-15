Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage cleaning up ponds for nearly a decade

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MASHPEE – A Cape Cod group is continuing to gain attention for its mission to keep the region’s water bodies free of litter.

“Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage” was formed in 2017. Women ages 65 to 85 snorkel dive and kayak to remove trash from Cape Cod ponds.

Last week, they pulled the front end of a 1990s Chevy Corvette from Johns Pond in Mashpee. They also pulled up tires and “tons of golf balls”.

The Old Ladies have an annual safety training which includes a three-quarter-mile endurance swim.

They plan to clean 20 Cape Cod ponds total this season.

The Old Ladies have gained national attention, including last fall on The Drew Barrymore Show, when the host got emotional about the group’s mission. Founder Susan Baur of Falmouth told the show that her goal was to help restore wildlife habitat in ponds that were getting more polluted because of increased tourism.