HARWICH – Registration for the 7th annual OneCape Summit, hosted by the Cape Cod Commission, is now open.

Challenges facing the Cape Cod and Islands region will be discussed at the Wequassett Resort on August 23 and 24. In-person and virtual presentations will be featured.

Regional stakeholders will be speaking about issues related to climate change, housing, and water quality, while collaborating to find ways forward.

For more information, visit the event’s website by clicking here.