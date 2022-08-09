Online Scheduling Available for Cape Cod Healthcare Pharmacies

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has opened an online portal to schedule prescriptions and immunizations at their pharmacies, located at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

The website offers patients the chance to schedule refills and other services at their full-service pharmacies. Proper forms for immunizations such as flu shots can be found online as well.

Residents can also learn more about transferring prescriptions over to the organization’s pharmacies.

The online portal can be found by clicking here.