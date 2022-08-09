You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Online Scheduling Available for Cape Cod Healthcare Pharmacies

Online Scheduling Available for Cape Cod Healthcare Pharmacies

August 9, 2022

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has opened an online portal to schedule prescriptions and immunizations at their pharmacies, located at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

The website offers patients the chance to schedule refills and other services at their full-service pharmacies. Proper forms for immunizations such as flu shots can be found online as well.

Residents can also learn more about transferring prescriptions over to the organization’s pharmacies.

The online portal can be found by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 