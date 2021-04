ONSET – A $10,000 grant was recently provided by the state to the Onset Fire Department.

The money, a part of the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services’ grant program for safety equipment, will be utilized to buy things such as hoses, nozzles, and other firefighting needs.

The Onset Fire Department was one of almost 300 departments across Massachusetts to receive funding for safety equipment in the latest round of grants, where $4 million were provided.