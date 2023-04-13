OpenCape Highlights Newly Reduced Rate

HYANNIS – Nonprofit internet provider OpenCape officials recently highlighted a price reduction that will reduce pricing by 10% for new and renewing business customers.

This reduction builds on last year’s price cuts to small business and residential customers.

OpenCape CEO and Executive Director Steven Johnston said the price reduction will help more residents afford internet connections.

“We made that recent announcement of a price cut, looking at last year we reduced pricing in Falmouth and Woods Hole for residential and small businesses so residents pay $55 dollars a month for service,” said Johnston.

The CEO also said that the announcement is a testament to OpenCape’s financial strength and continued commitment to placing the needs of the region and its customers first.

“We’re making it super affordable and getting people really robust connectivity, so $55 dollars a month and $80 dollars a month. I think I’ve said this before, in my house my bill is in excess of $350 dollars a month, which is really obscene, your connectivity should not cost as much as your car payment,” Johnston said.

Barnstable County officials have highlighted a need for more reliable broadband access as the local economy continues to recover from COVID.

As a result, OpenCape has also recently expanded fiber-optic connection to all four of the Outer Cape Health Services locations.

For more information visit their website.