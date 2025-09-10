You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Open house exploring Barnstable County ins and outs Wednesday

September 10, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County will hold an open house Wednesday to give residents an opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the regional government’s services. 

From 11 am to 3 pm, residents visiting the County Complex will be able to experience a health fair showcasing health services and interactive activities, guest speakers like Tales of Cape Cod’s Phineas Fiske, and opportunities to meet with county department heads. 

The event will also highlight the region’s history, with author of the Mercy Otis Warren biography “The Muse of the Revolution” Nancy Rubin featured as another speaker.

The event is free to attend. 

The full speaker and exhibit schedule can be found here

