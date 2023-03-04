OpenCape Announces Price Reductions, Expansions

HYANNIS – Non-profit internet service provider OpenCape has announced price reductions to its services amid ongoing expansions to fiber optic internet in downtowns across the region.

Beginning April 1, fees will be reduced by 10 percent for new and renewing business customers.

OpenCape also recently expanded fiber-optic connection to all 4 of Outer Cape Health Services locations as Barnstable County officials highlight the need for more reliable broadband access as the local economy recovers from COVID.

OpenCape’s website can be found here.