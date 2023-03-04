You are here: Home / NewsCenter / OpenCape Announces Price Reductions, Expansions

OpenCape Announces Price Reductions, Expansions

March 4, 2023

Image courtesy of OpenCape

HYANNIS – Non-profit internet service provider OpenCape has announced price reductions to its services amid ongoing expansions to fiber optic internet in downtowns across the region.

Beginning April 1, fees will be reduced by 10 percent for new and renewing business customers.

OpenCape also recently expanded fiber-optic connection to all 4 of Outer Cape Health Services locations as Barnstable County officials highlight the need for more reliable broadband access as the local economy recovers from COVID. 

OpenCape’s website can be found here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 