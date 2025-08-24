OpenCape begins process of leadership change as long time Executive Director departs

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – OpenCape is undergoing a leadership change following its announcement that long time Executive Director Steve Johnston has left the company as of August 20, 2025.

Johnston has had a prominent role in the organization since the early days of its mission to provide reliable high-speed fiber-optic network connectivity to the Cape and its residents.

The Cape has experienced a substantial population boost since the turn of the decade, with many new residents conducting remote work in the region.

Because of this, the demand for high-speed internet in previously unserved areas has grown accordingly.

The Board of Directors also announced that CFO Rob Bateman will serve as Interim Executive Director for the time being as they embark on the search for the next director.

“We thank Steve Johnston for his leadership and many contributions to OpenCape,” said John Campbell, OpenCape Board Chair. “As we look to the future, the Board remains committed to our mission of providing affordable and highly reliable broadband internet access to our region.”