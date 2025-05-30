You are here: Home / NewsCenter / OpenCape testifies on Beacon Hill for easier internet provider permitting for better accessibility

OpenCape testifies on Beacon Hill for easier internet provider permitting for better accessibility

May 30, 2025

Local nonprofit internet service provider (ISP) OpenCape testified on Beacon Hill this month in support of efforts to make fiber more accessible for all. 

They delivered testimony before the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy in support of H.3478 – An Act to Streamline Broadband Permitting and Access.

State Representative Kip Diggs introduced a bill aiming to standardize broadband permitting. 

OpenCape Business Operations Vice-President Jenn Brann says businesses are suffering most, with huge population influxes every summer putting major pressure on internet infrastructure. She also added that easier permitting will provide more ISPs to compete in the market.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 