OpenCape testifies on Beacon Hill for easier internet provider permitting for better accessibility

Local nonprofit internet service provider (ISP) OpenCape testified on Beacon Hill this month in support of efforts to make fiber more accessible for all.

They delivered testimony before the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy in support of H.3478 – An Act to Streamline Broadband Permitting and Access.

State Representative Kip Diggs introduced a bill aiming to standardize broadband permitting.

OpenCape Business Operations Vice-President Jenn Brann says businesses are suffering most, with huge population influxes every summer putting major pressure on internet infrastructure. She also added that easier permitting will provide more ISPs to compete in the market.