Operation Viking Underway at Joint Base Cape Cod

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – An extensive U.S. Armed Forces training operation is underway at Joint Base Cape Cod for its second year.

The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade of the U.S. Army is holding training exercises at the Joint Base as part of this year’s Operation Viking.

The trainings aim to help with combat readiness and are a joint operation involving multiple branches of the Armed Forces.

An article from the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce states that some operations will lead to more air traffic and noise near JBCC.

“The use of a Joint Task Force Headquarters pushes the organizational planning and thinking into a multi-domain dimension which includes land, air, and maritime,” Col. David Schwartz of the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade said of last year’s exercises in an Army Reserve article.

The operation began on Friday, July 15 and will run through Sunday, July 31.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter