Orleans Beach to Reopen with Habitat-Friendly Restrictions

ORLEANS – The southern over sand trails at Nauset Beach in Orleans are scheduled to open on August 8 under the Habitat Conservation Program

The HCP limits the use of vehicles in terms of the areas and times that they are allowed to access on the beach.

The guidelines are expected to last for about a week before the restrictions are lifted.

After the lifting of the restrictions, Nauset Beach south will be operating under normal conditions.

Should the dates change, further updates will be provided.

Under the HCP, vehicles are only permitted access/egress to Nauset Beach south 8am-10am, 12pm-2pm, and 4pm-6pm.

They are also only allowed on the beach if operators are in possession of a signed copy of the HCP Procedures and Conditions which can be found on the Town of Orleans’ website.

Beachgoers should be sure to understand the specific guidelines and watch the HCP video.

Further guidance can be found here.