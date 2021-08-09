Orleans Issues “No Wake” Warning to Boaters

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans is issuing a reminder to boaters to be mindful of boating laws and regulations.

Increases in boating activity have also led to increases in boaters not observing the marked “no wake areas”.

“No wake” spire buoys mark “no wake” areas, and town officials have stressed that ignorance of the laws are no excuse to not observe the laws.

“No wake” areas require that boats operate at only headway speeds within the vicinity.

The slowest speed at which a powered vessel can run and still be steered is how headway speed is defined.

The laws are in place so that no wake is produced within the designated areas.

Citations will be issued to those who fail to observe the laws and regulations outlined.

The town advises that boaters and vessel operators review the Town of Orleans Waterways Bylaw and other guidelines.

The educational documents can be found on the town’s website, here.