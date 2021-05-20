Orleans Officials Outline Town Meeting Procedure

ORLEANS – Orleans officials have outlined the format and procedure of annual town meeting being held on Saturday, May 22.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Nauset Middle School’s athletic field, but check-ins for residents will start at 9 a.m. Electronic voting pads and instruction guides will be provided to voters at that time.

Social distancing will be practiced throughout the meeting, and the field will be separated into four distinct voting zones. Those areas will be color-coded, and electronic voting devices will have colors matching which zones residents should be seated.

Microphones will be brought directly to voters after they raise their hands to speak, and they will also be sanitized after each individual use.

For more information, visit the town of Orleans’ website by clicking here.