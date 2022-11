ORLEANS – As shotgun deer hunting season begins locally, Orleans Police have issued advisories to residents.

Hunting hours in the town start a half hour before sunrise and end a half hour after sunset.

Police remind residents that firing any gun within 500 feet of an in-use building is a crime. They also strongly recommend that hunters, along with any pets tagging along, dress in highly visible colors.

