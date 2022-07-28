Orleans Police to Host Gun Buyback Event

ORLEANS – The Orleans Police Department will be hosting a gun buyback event on Saturday, August 6.

In an attempt to reduce violence and increase safety across the town, police will be offering Orleans residents $50 Stop & Shop gift cards for functional handguns, rifles, and shotguns.

One hundred dollar gift cards to the supermarket chain will be given out for semi-automatic firearms. Any ammunition will have to be delivered in a separate bag.

Weapons must be unloaded and transported in the truck of residents’ vehicle before being dropped off. The guns will then be collected by the local department and destroyed later by the Massachusetts State Police.

The buyback event will take place at the Orleans Police Department’s parking lot at 99 Eldredge Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more, visit the Orleans Police Department’s Facebook page by clicking here.