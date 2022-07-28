You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Police to Host Gun Buyback Event

Orleans Police to Host Gun Buyback Event

July 28, 2022

 

ORLEANS – The Orleans Police Department will be hosting a gun buyback event on Saturday, August 6.

In an attempt to reduce violence and increase safety across the town, police will be offering Orleans residents $50 Stop & Shop gift cards for functional handguns, rifles, and shotguns.

One hundred dollar gift cards to the supermarket chain will be given out for semi-automatic firearms. Any ammunition will have to be delivered in a separate bag.

Weapons must be unloaded and transported in the truck of residents’ vehicle before being dropped off. The guns will then be collected by the local department and destroyed later by the Massachusetts State Police.

The buyback event will take place at the Orleans Police Department’s parking lot at 99 Eldredge Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more, visit the Orleans Police Department’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 