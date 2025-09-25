You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans recognized for tech assistance program

September 25, 2025

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans’ Device Advice program, run in partnership with Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, has won the 2025 Spirit of Massachusetts Award for excellence in technology.

The program provides free, drop-in tech help at Snow Library and the Orleans Senior Center, where Cape Cod Tech students assist residents with devices and online safety.

Designed to support the town’s aging population and address digital security concerns, the initiative has received strong community praise for the students’ professionalism and kindness. 

Device Advice was honored at the Massachusetts Digital Government Summit on September 18, 2025, in Boston.

