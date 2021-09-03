Orleans to Hold Public Meeting on Budget Priorities

ORLEANS – Orleans officials will be holding a public meeting next week to go over priorities regarding the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

The town’s Select Board and Finance Committee will be meeting on Wednesday, September 8, to take public comments and answer questions regarding future budget guidelines.

Residents will be able to explain where they would like to see funding allocated before the process of drafting the FY23 policy begins.

Guests can attend the meeting in person at Town Hall or join via Zoom or mobile device. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.