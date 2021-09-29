Orleans Provides Wastewater Infrastructure Project Update

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans recently released an update informing town residents of planned construction related to the Orleans Wastewater Infrastructure Project over the two-week period which began on September 27, 2021.

During that period, construction crews and detours are scheduled to be at 29 Overland Way and 32 Lots Hollow Road to fulfill Contract No. 2019-01 – Downtown Area Wastewater Treatment Facility and Effluent Disposal, Daniel O’Connell’s Sons, Inc.

Residents are advised to expect construction traffic and movement of equipment on work such as rebar installation, installing concrete masonry unit walls and plumbing.

Construction crews and traffic delays/detours are also expected on sites along Rt. 6A between Stop & Shop and the Route 6 Rotary, Snow Library, Old Colony Way, the West Road, and other thruways in fulfillment of Contract No. 2019-02 – Downtown Area Collection System and Pumping Stations, Robert B, Our Co., Inc.

Traffic delays and detours associated with Contract No. 2019-02 during that span are expected to occur on weekdays from 7 AM to 4 PM.

Route 6A will be closed to through traffic in affected areas during that time, but access will be allowed to residents and local businesses.

Contract No. 2019-02 has already begun full width milling and paving in several areas which is expected to conclude by October 30, 2021.

For plans, system map and additional information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter